Levi's just traded its iconic leather patch for LEGO. 👀⁠ ⁠ The upcoming collab seamlessly fuses your childhood with your current flex; to build out your custom denim, the collection will arrive with a co-branded bag containing 110 LEGO dots. The building blocks can be used to DIY stonewash trucker jackets, 501 93 straight jeans, and a range of hoodies, sweatshirts and accessories. ⁠ ⁠ Dropping on October 1.