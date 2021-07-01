World Media Awards představily shortlist
World Media Group oznámila shortlist World Media Awards (WMA) pro rok 2021. Sestavil jej tým více než třiceti porotců z řad zadavatelů, agentur a vydavatelství.
„Minulý rok bych v mnoha ohledech výzvou, což platí i pro media a marketingový obor. Proto jsme překvapeni i nadšeni z toho, že z celého světa přišlo tolik kvalitních přihlášek. Je inspirující pozorovat značky, jak vyprávějí příběhy i v době pandemie, aby zůstaly v kontaktu se svými zákazníky. Kampaně ukazují, že na obsahu založená reklama ve správném médiu může hrát výraznou roli v přivádění těchto příběhů k životu,“ sdělil Damian Douglas, prezident World Media Group.
Vítězové budou oznámeni během slavnostního ceremoniálu v Londýně, 9. září 2021. Lákadlem pro vítěze je globální reklamní kampaň v hodnotě 650 000 Euro pod záštitou WMG v médiích jako jsou: The Atlantic, BBC Global News, Bloomberg Media Group, Business Insider, The Economist, The Financial Times, Forbes, Fortune, National Geographic, Reuters, Politico Europe, The New York Times, Time, The Wall Street Journal a The Washington Post.
SHORTLIST 2021
Automotiv
|Značka / Kampaň
|Přihlášeno
|Can-Am On-Road – Ladies, rule the road
|Touché!
|Toyota – Scoring the ‘Perfect 10′ for Toyota’s biggest sales model
|m/SIX
|Polestar – The under 30 drive
|Forbes
|Hyundai Motor Company: H2 economy
|Bloomberg Media Studios
Značka / Mediální partnerství
|Značka/ Kampaň
|Přihlášeno
|Samsung: The human touch
|The Trust: The Wall Street Journal | Barron’s Group
|EPOS – Bad audio is bad business
|The Trust: The Wall Street Journal | Barron’s Group
|REWE Markt GmbH – A(I)ttack of the killer tomatoes
|OMD Germany GmbH
|Iberdrola – Power to change
|The Trust: The Wall Street Journal | Barron’s Group
|Samsung Galaxy A Series phone – Samsung #danceAwesome
|Starcom (US & UK)
Korporátní influencer
|Značka/ Kampaň
|Přihlášeno
|Shell – Pitch the future
|Mediacom
|Maersk – Setting a new course for growth
|Havas International
|EPOS – Bad audio is bad business
|The Trust: The Wall Street Journal | Barron’s Group
|NTT – Building the future
|The Trust: The Wall Street Journal | Barron’s Group
|Veolia – A new vision for plastic
|The New York Times
Finanční služby
|Značka/ Kampaň
|Přihlášeno
|Wells Fargo – The way ahead
|Bloomberg Media Studios
|ING Wholesale Banking – Transforming business
|Insider
|UBS – Illuminate, educate, reciprocate media strategy
|Spark Foundry Worldwide
|UBS – Serious about sustainable investing
|The Trust: The Wall Street Journal | Barron’s Group
|Lombard Odier – Transitioning to a CLIC economy
|Lombard Odier
|Refinitiv – Trade secrets
|Financial Times
Lifestyle, Luxury & Fashion
|Značka/ Kampaň
|Přihlášeno
|The North Face – Power further, together – Launching a trail running shoe during a pandemic
|PHD Global Business
|Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 – Look again at the Galaxy Fold
|Starcom Worldwide
|Bumble – Building brand buzz in lockdown
|Havas International
|Meetic – Re-humanizing digital relationships
|Havas Media Group
|Triumph – A triumph for Triumph
|Wavemaker
Media & Entertainment
|Značka/ Kampaň
|Přihlášeno
|beIN SPORTS – Love it like the first time
|VMLY&R Miami
|Sony Pictures Entertainment – Bad Boys for Life – Re-energising the franchise
|OMD EMEA
|Electronic Arts – FIFA win as one
|m/SIX
|PlayStation – PS5: 2020’s biggest entertainment launch
|MediaCom
Social Good
|Značka/ Kampaň
|Přihlášeno
|Malaria No More UK – Drawing the line against malaria to help end it for good
|Dentsu
|Can-Am On-Road – Ladies, rule the road
|Touché!
|Corteva Agriscience – Follow the Food season 2
|BBC Global News
|Samsung—Samsung out of the box
|Starcom
|WWF Chile – Footprints of extinction
|Inbrax
Technologie a telekomunikační služby
|Značka/ Kampaň
|Přihlášeno
|Deutsche Telekom – “What we do next”: Celebrating Gen Z’s online activism
|Mindshare Germany
|Samsung Galaxy A Series phone – Samsung #danceAwesome
|Starcom (US & UK)
|Kaspersky – Leading in enterprise cybersecurity with Kaspersky
|Gyro
|Microsoft – Microsoft Teams for today, Teams for tomorrow, Teams for all
|Carat
Cestování a turistika
|Značka/ Kampaň
|Přihlášeno
|Tourism Australia – LIVE from Aus
|UM Sydney
|Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi unwrapped
|BBC Global News
|Marriott Bonvoy International – Trigger the escape
|Spark Foundry
|Kaunastic routes – Kaunas IN
|Kaunastic routes