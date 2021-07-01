World Media Group oznámila shortlist World Media Awards (WMA) pro rok 2021. Sestavil jej tým více než třiceti porotců z řad zadavatelů, agentur a vydavatelství.

„Minulý rok bych v mnoha ohledech výzvou, což platí i pro media a marketingový obor. Proto jsme překvapeni i nadšeni z toho, že z celého světa přišlo tolik kvalitních přihlášek. Je inspirující pozorovat značky, jak vyprávějí příběhy i v době pandemie, aby zůstaly v kontaktu se svými zákazníky. Kampaně ukazují, že na obsahu založená reklama ve správném médiu může hrát výraznou roli v přivádění těchto příběhů k životu,“ sdělil Damian Douglas, prezident World Media Group.

Vítězové budou oznámeni během slavnostního ceremoniálu v Londýně, 9. září 2021. Lákadlem pro vítěze je globální reklamní kampaň v hodnotě 650 000 Euro pod záštitou WMG v médiích jako jsou: The Atlantic, BBC Global News, Bloomberg Media Group, Business Insider, The Economist, The Financial Times, Forbes, Fortune, National Geographic, Reuters, Politico Europe, The New York Times, Time, The Wall Street Journal a The Washington Post.



SHORTLIST 2021

Automotiv

Značka / Kampaň Přihlášeno Can-Am On-Road – Ladies, rule the road Touché! Toyota – Scoring the ‘Perfect 10′ for Toyota’s biggest sales model m/SIX Polestar – The under 30 drive Forbes Hyundai Motor Company: H2 economy Bloomberg Media Studios

Značka / Mediální partnerství

Značka/ Kampaň Přihlášeno Samsung: The human touch The Trust: The Wall Street Journal | Barron’s Group EPOS – Bad audio is bad business The Trust: The Wall Street Journal | Barron’s Group REWE Markt GmbH – A(I)ttack of the killer tomatoes OMD Germany GmbH Iberdrola – Power to change The Trust: The Wall Street Journal | Barron’s Group Samsung Galaxy A Series phone – Samsung #danceAwesome Starcom (US & UK)

Korporátní influencer

Značka/ Kampaň Přihlášeno Shell – Pitch the future Mediacom Maersk – Setting a new course for growth Havas International EPOS – Bad audio is bad business The Trust: The Wall Street Journal | Barron’s Group NTT – Building the future The Trust: The Wall Street Journal | Barron’s Group Veolia – A new vision for plastic The New York Times

Finanční služby

Značka/ Kampaň Přihlášeno Wells Fargo – The way ahead Bloomberg Media Studios ING Wholesale Banking – Transforming business Insider UBS – Illuminate, educate, reciprocate media strategy Spark Foundry Worldwide UBS – Serious about sustainable investing The Trust: The Wall Street Journal | Barron’s Group Lombard Odier – Transitioning to a CLIC economy Lombard Odier Refinitiv – Trade secrets Financial Times

Lifestyle, Luxury & Fashion

Značka/ Kampaň Přihlášeno The North Face – Power further, together – Launching a trail running shoe during a pandemic PHD Global Business Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 – Look again at the Galaxy Fold Starcom Worldwide Bumble – Building brand buzz in lockdown Havas International Meetic – Re-humanizing digital relationships Havas Media Group Triumph – A triumph for Triumph Wavemaker

Media & Entertainment

Značka/ Kampaň Přihlášeno beIN SPORTS – Love it like the first time VMLY&R Miami Sony Pictures Entertainment – Bad Boys for Life – Re-energising the franchise OMD EMEA Electronic Arts – FIFA win as one m/SIX PlayStation – PS5: 2020’s biggest entertainment launch MediaCom

Social Good

Značka/ Kampaň Přihlášeno Malaria No More UK – Drawing the line against malaria to help end it for good Dentsu Can-Am On-Road – Ladies, rule the road Touché! Corteva Agriscience – Follow the Food season 2 BBC Global News Samsung—Samsung out of the box Starcom WWF Chile – Footprints of extinction Inbrax

Technologie a telekomunikační služby

Značka/ Kampaň Přihlášeno Deutsche Telekom – “What we do next”: Celebrating Gen Z’s online activism Mindshare Germany Samsung Galaxy A Series phone – Samsung #danceAwesome Starcom (US & UK) Kaspersky – Leading in enterprise cybersecurity with Kaspersky Gyro Microsoft – Microsoft Teams for today, Teams for tomorrow, Teams for all Carat

Cestování a turistika